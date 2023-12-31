[VIDEO] Mahama promises Muslims an additional Eid holiday

Graphic.com.gh Politics Dec - 31 - 2023 , 10:45

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised Muslims that an additional Eid holiday will be introduced and formalised when he is elected president in 2024.

"We aim to address the issue where some of our Muslim community members are unable to enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan due to the 29 or 30-day rule for sighting the moon."

"To do this, we will introduce an additional holiday to the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. We will, however, ensure that this does not affect productivity by modifying the Public Holidays Act so that Ghana continues to have the same number of public holidays per year."

Mr Mahama was speaking at the 63rd annual national conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi on Friday.