NDC observes 42nd anniversary of 31st December Revolution and urges members to work together to reclaim power

Graphic.com.gh Politics Dec - 31 - 2023 , 21:56

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday observed the 42nd anniversary of the 31st December 1981 Revolution with a call on supporters to work towards reclaiming power in the 2024 elections.

They made this call during the 42nd Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution at Ashaley Botwe in the Greater Accra Region.

The commemoration centered on the theme “Building the Ghana We Want: Revisiting The Decade That Stopped The Decay (1982-1992).”

Addressing the gathering, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged party supporters to grasp the tenets of the party as well as the history behind the revolution.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the values and principles of probity, accountability, transparency, and social justice as their guiding principles.

“We need to remember, at all moments, who we are and where we are coming from. December 31st is bigger than the NDC, New Patriotic Party, Convention People’s Party (CPP), and bigger than all of us. It carries something mightier because this is the very foundation of the transformation of our country. Next year, by this time, I’m confident that with your hard work, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, and with our collective work as NDC leadership, we will be in a position preparing to take over. I’m super confident we will.”

He added, “Winning power is just the opening of the doors. We can win power over the next 4 years, 8 years, or 16 years. If we are not careful, what we have accomplished will not amount to much if we don’t understand the flame that is blazing right there and what that flame represents.”