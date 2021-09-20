Osei Assibey Antwi gets NSS boss job

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the former Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, as the acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS).
A letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Ms Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and seen by Graphic Online, said Mr Antwi would serve in an acting capacity pending the advice of the governing board of the scheme, in consultation with the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Mr Antwi's appointment is in compliance with Section 15(1) of the Ghana National Service Act, 1980 (Act 426).
The letter by the Chief of Staff said Mr Antwi had up to 14 days to accept or decline the appointment.
Mr. Antwi was the KMA Mayor from 2017 to 2021, and was seeking a second term until he withdrew from the race.
Prior to that, he served as Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister from 2006 to January 2009.
NSS reacts
Meanwhile, the management of NSS has congratulated Mr Antwi on his appointment as the new Executive Director.
A statement from the corporate affairs of the scheme described his appointment as welcomed news.
"We are grateful to the President for appointing a man with diverse academic and professional backgrounds, coupled with a considerable amount of managerial experience to be in charge of a government of Ghana agency mandated to formulate policies and structures for national service," the statement added.
The NSS management said it was confident that the depth of knowledge Mr Antwi brings to the scheme would translate into enormous success for the scheme.
Profile
Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, who holds an MBA in Marketing, is a certified member of the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM), with over 20 years working experience in senior management positions within the public and private sectors.
Apart from his diverse academic and professional background, he has rich working experiences as Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the KMA, Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Assistant Inspector of Taxes responsible for Financial and Administrative duties at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and General Manager for the Kejetia Lorry Terminal.
In terms of his political record, Mr Antwi was a member of the Ashanti Regional campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.
He was also the party's National Director of Operations from 2015 to 2016.
Additionally, he served as the Zonal Coordinator for Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions in the 2016 elections.
He has held many positions in the Ashanti Region NPP ranging from First Regional Vice-Chairman to Director of Operations for Regional Campaign Team since year 2000.