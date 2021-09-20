Former Nhyiaeso MP Kennedy Kankam nominated Asokore Mampong MCE

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, Kennedy Kankam has been nominated as the Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.
He is to replace Alidu Seidu who has been dropped by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Alidu Seidu became MCE for Asokore Mampong in 2017.
Seidu contested the parliamentary election of the Asawasi constituency which is within the Asokore Mampong Municipality in 2016 and 2020 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He was unable to win on all occasions as the incumbent Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak retained the seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The NDC has held unto the Asawasi seat since it was separated from the Asokwa East consituency in 2004.
Kankam served as MP for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi from January 7, 2017 to January 6, 2021. He replaced Dr Richard Anane who had been representing the people of the area since 1997.
Kankam lost his second term bid as MP as he lost the NPP primary to Stephen Amoah.
Amoah before Nhyiaeso had earlier contested the Kwabre West NPP parliamentary primary.
When he was unable to defeat the incumbent, he moved to Nhyiaeso in 2016 and 2020 where after failing to beat Kankam in 2016, he succeeded in 2020.
Kankam's MCE interest
When the competition for the metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives started in 2021, Kankam who was no longer in parliament expressed interest in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).
He participated in the interview and was initially shortlisted with the then incumbent Osei Assibey Antwi, Sam Pyne and Atta Poku.
Osei Assibey Antwi along the line dropped from the race.
Graphic Online understands it was Manaf Ibrahim, Alidu Seidu, the incumbent MCE and some others who expressed interest in the Asokore Mampong job.
In a surprising move however, when the names of nominated MMDCEs were announced on Sunday afternoon, Kankam's name appeared at Asokore Mampong.
