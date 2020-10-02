Construction starts on Old-Tafo Municipal Assembly administration block

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Old-Tafo in Kumasi, Mr Fred Obeng Owusu has said that it was the aim of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to ensure that all the new municipal assemblies have a new administration block that will house all their decentralised departments.
That, the MCE said, would enable the assemblies to operate in a manner that will enhance effective and efficient administration.
Mr Obeng Owusu said this when he cut the sod on Tuesday to signify the beginning of construction works on a new administration block for the new Old-Tafo Municipal Assembly in Kumasi.
The land for the project according to the the MCE was made available by the Tafohene, Nana Agyen Frimpong Ababio.
He, therefore, thanked him for his commitment to ensuring the development of the area.
The 3-storey office complex, according to the consultant of the project, Mr Eric Boakye-Dankwa of UNITOUCH Company Limited, has 13 offices at the ground floor, 14 at the first floor, 10 at the second floor and 150 seater conference hall.
Mr Boakye-Dankwa said the project was to be completed in nine months
He introduced Messrs UNITAX Company Limited as the construction firm to undertake the project and People's Planners Engineering Consult as the Project Managers.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Tafo-Pankrono constituency chairman, Mr Moses Kwame Donkor who represented the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr Anthony Akoto-Osei commended the government for the effort in putting up permanent administrative blocks for the newly-created assemblies.
Nana Agyen Frimpong Derkyi, Twafohene of Tafo Traditional Council who represented Nana Tafohene as the chairman for the occasion noted that, it was the avowed aim of the Tafo Traditional Council to always work in close collaboration with the assembly to enhance rapid development in the municipality.
He thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for making their assembly benefit from that facility.