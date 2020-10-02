PWDs in Old Tafo supported with equipment

The chairman of the Old-Tafo Municipal Assembly branch of the Persons With Disability (PWD) association, Mr Frank Prempeh has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing their members with items of their choice to help improve their living standards.
Mr Prempeh said this after the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Mr Fred Obeng Owusu on behalf of the government presented items worth GH¢80,600 to a total of 49 Persons With Disability (PWD) drawn from the Old-Tafo Municipality at a ceremony at the Old-Tafo Community Centre.
The items included fridges, industrial sewing machines, carpentry tools, masonry tools, charcoal, second-hand clothing, recharged cards and many others.
Monies ranging from GH¢1,400 was also given to others to help defray their school bills and medical bills.
Mr Prempeh described the president’s gesture as unprecedented and assured that members would put the facility to good use to enable some of their members to move away from the streets and desist from begging.
He also commended the MCE and his administration for the good relationship established with their association and expressed the hope that it would be sustained.
Mr Obeng Owusu for his part commended the government for its good intention to place premium on the welfare of the PWDs.
He said, that was the first part and assured that others would soon benefit from the facility.
The MCE however, advised those who have already benefitted not to go to other municipalities or districts to demand for more.
He also advised parents to allow their children to join the association so that they could benefit from that national cake.
He reminded them that it was the avowed aim of the government to provide the needed support to the PWDs because it saw them as people who have potentials to contribute meaningfully to the country's development efforts.
Mr Obeng Owusu, therefore, advised them not to relegate themselves to the background but to unearth their endowed potentials to good use, adding the government was ever prepared to provide them with the necessary support and encouragement which would enable them to achieve their objectives.
At the same ceremony, the MCE on behalf of the assembly presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to a nine-year-old, Sharifa Moro a pupil of Old-Tafo Methodist Primary to assist in covering the bills of skull surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital ( KATH).
Sharifa and her mother were involved in a car accident where both had their left hands amputated but Sharifa had a problem of the skull.