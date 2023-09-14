NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, confident of victory in November 4 primary

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 14 - 2023 , 06:58

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer position, has expressed confidence in securing victory in the party's presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Backing his assertion, Dr. Akoto highlighted his vision for diversifying Ghana's agricultural sector through comprehensive policies and programs. He emphasized that this approach is pivotal in revitalizing the country's economy and alleviating the enduring hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Speaking to journalists at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after securing the third position on the primary ballot, Dr. Akoto positioned himself as Ghana's beacon of hope for the future. He urged delegates to resist intimidation and external influences, and unite with him in large numbers.

"I am more motivated than ever to carry the NPP's flag and ultimately secure power for the party. Among all the candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer role, who presents a vision more compelling than mine? My aspirations for the NPP and for Ghana instill hope, and that's why hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians are urging me to press on and fight until I bring power to them. I can't let them down," he affirmed.

He added, "I am Ghana's hope. I have already outlined the broader strokes of my vision. As the campaign advances, numerous Ghanaians have assured me of their support, and I'm not retreating."

Dr. Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament, placed fourth in the NPP Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

In the run-up to the NPP's November 4 primary, Dr. Akoto is poised to intensify his campaign efforts while recalibrating his strategies. Over 200,000 party delegates are anticipated to exercise their vote in this highly anticipated electoral event.

Sources close to Dr. Akoto's campaign team suggest he aims to secure more than half of the delegate votes, a crucial milestone in determining the NPP's leadership for the 2024 general elections.