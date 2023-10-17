NDC begins process to heal cracks

Daniel Kenu Politics Oct - 17 - 2023 , 07:43

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has initiated a "healing process" to bring all losing candidates at the recently held parliamentary primary together to form a united front with the winners for victory in the 2024 general election.

It is to discourage aggrieved candidates from running as Independent aspirants which has the propensity of weakening and splitting the party's votes.

Both winners and losers are to work together under the codename: "National Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirants."

Inauguration

To kick-start the process, the caucus was inaugurated last Friday in Accra.

It was made up of a 13-member committee chaired by one of the losing candidates, A. B. A Fuseini.

Mr Fuseini was defeated in the Sagnarigu contest by Atta Issa, a new entrant.

At the inauguration, the Public Relations Officer of the caucus, Rev. James Ofoe Batsa, said the party in the recent past had lost some key parliamentary seats due to apathy, urging all aspirants to bring their supporters on board for "a massive victory" in 2024.

He said despite the fact that the party stood a better chance of winning the next election as a result of the difficult economic conditions, it would neither be complacent nor take the people for granted.

Rev. Batsa said what cost the party in previous elections was the inability to resolve conflicts among feuding groups.

"Ghanaians want the NDC back into power but we must do our homework well by dealing with complacency and apathy," he said.

Rev. Batsa called on the rank and file of the party to step up their campaign to increase the presidential votes.