High Court to rule on contempt case against EC

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Oct - 17 - 2023 , 07:34

The High Court in Tema has set November 24, 2023, to deliver a ruling on the contempt case brought against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and her two deputies who have been dragged to court for contempt of court over the limited voter registration exercise.

The applicant, Precious Ayitah, had prayed the High Court to commit Mrs Mensa, Dr Eric Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey for contempt of court for going ahead with the limited registration exercise in the district offices of the EC despite her injunction application that sought to put the exercise on hold.

The Court presided over by Justice Patricia Quansah, directed the parties in the matter to file their written submissions by November 16, 2023.

The parties will then return on November 24, 2023, for the ruling.

The respondents, Mrs Mensa, Dr Asare and Mr Tettey, were presented in court amidst heavy military and Police escort.

In her contempt suit against the EC Chairperson and her deputies, Precious Ayitah, a resident of Otsebleku, near Afienya in the Greater Accra Region, which is about 44.3 kilometres from the district office of the EC in Prampram, said the originating motion on notice and interlocutory injunction was served on the respondents on September 8, 2023, to restrain them from going ahead with the limited registration exercise in the district offices of the EC.

She argued that the respondents disregarded the said injunction application and proceeded with the limited registration exercise in the district offices of the EC.

Ms Ayitah, in her affidavit in support of the application, said the respondent’s intention to proceed with the limited registration exercise at the district offices jeopardised the outcome of the initial interlocutory injunction application and the substantive suit that was brought to the court, hence contemptuous of the court.



Order

One of the lawyers for the applicant, Reindolf Twumasi Ankrah, who held brief for Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, indicated that since the records show that the origination motion on notice has been overtaken by events, their client was left with no option than to proceed with the contempt application.

Mr Ankrah then sought leave of the court to make an oral submission.

However, Justice Patricia Quansah ordered lawyers of both parties to file their written submissions by November 16 and adjourned the hearing to November 24 for the ruling on the contempt case.

This was after Justin Amenuvor, lawyer for the EC chairperson and her deputies, had indicated in court that his clients had filed an affidavit in opposition to the contempt suit.