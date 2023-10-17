I’ll help tackle Tolon water situation — NPP aspirant

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Tolon in the Northern Region,Chief Akilu Sayibu, has said when voted for he will help tackle the perennial water situation in the constituency.

Chief Akilu,who said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said he would deploy a deliberate strategy outside the usual political space to address the challenges confronting the constituency, particularly the water issue.

The former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) said he would engage corporate entities on how they could help through their social responsibility budgets.

“The various embassies shall be contacted on how they can help too.

There are local and international charities operating in the areas of water support to communities and many constituencies don't access these opportunities.

Some don't even know about the existence of such opportunities,” Chief Akilu said.

He said he would use those options to resolve the water-related challenges in the constituency to bring relief to the people.

“The best strategy is a robust strategic and innovative advocacy to get things done and this shall be one of the tools to be deployed,” he said.

Chief Akilu said he would also engage with stakeholders linked to the Tolon Constituency, adding that the policy of two heads being better than one shall be deployed.

The NPP Tolon Parliamentary hopeful stated that he represented the voice of the voiceless and he was the best person for the constituency.

Incumbent

If successful, Chief Akilu is likely to come up against the incumbent Member of Parliament of the constituency, Habib Iddrisu, who is also the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament.

Per the timelines issued by the party, nominations would be opened on December 20, 2023, and closed on January 4, 2024, in constituencies where the NPP has sitting MPs, followed by election on February 24, 2024.