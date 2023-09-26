Pay attention to concerns of Jubilee House protesters - Dormaahene to gov't

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Sep - 26 - 2023 , 16:05

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has urged the government to pay critical attention to the concerns raised by last week's protesters in Accra.

“I will like to appeal to the government to listen to the demonstrators, who are mainly youth, rather than victimising them in order to find solutions to their demands”, he stated.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, was speaking during the elevation and swearing of oath of allegiance by three sub-chiefs at the Abanpredease Palace at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region, last Monday.

Appeal

“I will also want to use this platform to appeal to the police administration and the authorities at the Jubilee House, the seat of the government to exercise restraint when dealing with demonstrators.

“It is true there is economic hardship in the country. Recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also admitted that there is economic hardship in the country”, the Dormaahene said.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu explained that the youth were not the only group of people complaining about the economic hardship and some unhealthy issues happening in the country.

“I don’t think somebody is behind the demonstration, even if that is the case, just listen to their challenges and tackle them to avoid future demonstrations”, he explained.

Galamsey

Touching on illegal mining, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said he visited some illegal mining sites popularity known as galamsey last Monday to arrest eight illegal miners, who were busy prospecting for gold during the operation.

He said he had since handed them to the police to take further action.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said he is scheduled to sign anti-galamsey agreement contracts with all the sub-chiefs in the area on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Destool

He explained that the main content in the agreement was that any chief who would allow or fail to halt galamsey activities in his jurisdiction would be destooled irrespective of his throne or personality.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said after the contract he would require the chiefs to institute measures to halt all illegal mining activities in their jurisdictions to enable them continue to enjoy their positions.

He vowed that he (Osagyefo Agyemang Badu) would not accept any plea from anyone on behalf of galamsey offenders because he did not want to entertain illegal activities in the area.

Chiefs

The newly installed chiefs are Baffour Oppong Yeboah, installed as Gyasoahene and Baffour Dei Kusi Adjei, Nsuasehene, while Nana Kwame Adinkra Kosopre, Yaakromhene was elevated to become Akwanserahene of the traditional area.

