Worst decision in Alan's political career, he is finished - Kwamena Bartels

"It is the worst decision in his political career." That is how Kwamena Bartels, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North in Accra described Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the NPP when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Mr Bartels, who served with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as Cabinet Ministers in President J.A. Kufuor's government was speaking to Accra based Citi FM.

He encouraged the NPP leadership to “beautifully accept” Mr Kyerematen’s resignation and completely cut him loose from the party.

“I felt sorry for him [Alan], he has taken the worst decision he can ever take in his political life. He is finished as a politician. This is the end for him as a politician,” Bartels said in the Citi FM interview.

When asked if he believed Mr Kyerematen had been treated unfairly, the former Ablekuma North MP responded, “I won’t judge, but there are processes in the party for dealing with unfair treatment and every human institution has these little skirmishes and when they come, they are judged according to the laid down processes.”

Mr Bartels encouraged the NPP not to try to mend the relationship with the former Trade and Industry Minister since this is not the first time he has abandon the party.

“It has happened twice and we won’t allow it to happen thrice and if the party has my views, it should beautifully accept it,” he said.

Mr. Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, to pursue an independent presidential bid.

