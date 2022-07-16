Let's elect men and women who can hold us together to break the '8' - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged the New Patriotic Party's delegates to elect elect men and women who can hold the party together to be able to break the 8 and win power in the 2024 general elections.
He said the party will build an economy that will ensure its victory in the 2024 elections, hence challenging the party's delegates to elect capable who will be able to help the party to win the said elections.
He said he was convinced that the party will retain power in 2024, saying "We shall break the 8 in 2024."
President Akufo-Addo was who speaking at the delegates conference of the NPP at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2024, also congratulated the party's outgoing Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay for his dedication and role in the party's victories in 2016 and 2020 general elections.
He said although Mr Blay originally was not a member of the party, since joining the party had worked so hard to, leading to the party's electoral victories.
The NPP is electing its national executives today. The national executives who will be elected today are expected to steer the affairs of the party going into the 2022 general elections.
NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know.
Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.
No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants
No. of delegates - 6,730
No. of polling centres -20
Chairperson contestants
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary contestants
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson contestants
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser contestants
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser contestants
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah