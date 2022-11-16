I’ll restore hope in NDC - Fifi Kwetey

An aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has called on the party’s delegates to give him the mandate to enable him restore hope in the party in order to win the 2024 general elections.
According to him, the younger generation was beginning to believe that both the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were full of people who only sought their selfish interests.
“The fact that the NPP over the past six years has not only collapsed the economy, but has also decayed the very morals of leadership does not mean the NDC is the same”, he explained.
Mr Kwetey, a former Minister of State said that at a press conference held at the NDC national headquarters in Accra yesterday after successfully being vetted to contest for the position of General Secretary.
Mr Kwetey, who also went through the balloting process, would be number two on the ballot paper for the General Secretary position on the voting day at the party’s national elections on December 17, 2022 at the Trade Fair Site in Accra.
The former Member of Parliament for Ketu South stated that the only means to win power and restore the economy of the country to its former glory was to first restore hope in the people through the party.
“We want to restore the faith of our supporters, party workers at all levels and give inspiration to the millions of people who support us from every nook and cranny of the country”, he said.
Track record
Mr Kwetey said unlike the NPP, the NDC had a proven track record of leading the country out of economic turbulence on several occasions.
“In 1982, when this country was on the brink of collapse, our predecessor that was our PNDC, brought us from our point of disaster and set us on a path of stability that brought the stable democracy we have today.
“We did it again when we came to power in both 1993 and again when we came to power in 2009,” he explained.
The youth
Mr Kwetey also pledged, if given the mandate, to establish a strong youth wing to bring out the creativity of the younger generation.
That, he said, was because during his tenure as communications director, some of the best ideas and interventions he put in place that made him successful in his role came from people younger than him.
He, therefore, pledged to institute measures that would celebrate the youth in a manner that their creativity would become a competition for the NPP.