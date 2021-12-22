Ghanaians voted for you to engage in debate not boxing - Christian Council to MPs

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has condemned the conduct of Parliamentarians on Monday, December 20, during a vote on whether or not to treat the proposed e-levy under a certificate of urgency.
The Christian Council in a statement dated December 21, 2021, said Parliamentarians should not continue to act in ways that will rescind the honour bestowed on them by the nation.
It will be recalled that fights broke out during the vote with some MPs trading blows on the floor of the house.
TO ALL PRESS HOUSES
FROM LEADERSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ECUMENICAL BODIES IN GHANA
PRESS STATEMENT ON HAPPENINGS IN GHANA'S PARLIAMENT
The leadership of the Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana is deeply concerned about the conduct of Parliamentarians in recent times.
The latest example happened yesterday, Monday December 20, 2021 on the floor of Parliament when voting on whether or not to treat the proposed e-levy under a certificate of urgency, turned into a chaotic scene.
Parliamentarians are respected and honorable people in society and should not continue to act in ways that will rescind the honor bestowed on them by the nation.
We respectfully remind Parliamentarians that debates in Parliament must remain a platform for the exchange of ideas and not an opportunity for confusion and hostility. Ghanaians voted for you to engage in "debate not boxing."
Our country's lawmakers must show the way to protect and deepen democratic processes in our governance system. Unfortunately, what we saw in Parliament yesterday is a negation of Ghana's democratic gains over the past thirty years. What happened yesterday on the floor of Parliament is unacceptable, to say the least, and we condemn such behavior.
We therefore urge Parliament to as a matter of urgency build consensus to ensure that the nation has a budget to work with in 2022. We also urge the leadership of Parliament to put measures in place to prevent any future incidence of mayhem.
Christian leaders in our country will continue to pray for our legislators for God's grace and wisdom at all times.
We ask for God's blessings upon the house of Parliament.
May God bless our nation Ghana.
SIGNED
Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante