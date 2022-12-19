Rally behind elected officers - Mahama to NDC supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged the newly elected executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hit the ground running and get to work to return the party to power. He has also called on the candidates who lost the election to remain committed to the party and the rank and file of the party to rally behind the new leaders to succeed.
“This celebration must be very short. We must cut it short and get to work immediately. As I said, we are all the winners.
“For those who were elected, we must be gracious in victory and for those who have lost, let us understand that there is a lot of room under the umbrella for everybody. “As the National Chairman said, the party might be asking them to work in a different capacity and we will make sure that all those who were not elected would have a role in the 2024 campaign” the former President said.
He said the NDC would, in 2025, return to power to rescue the country from what he said was the mismanagement of the country’s economy.
Mr Mahama made the call in the early hours of yesterday, shortly after the declaration of results of the 10th National Delegates Congress to elect national officers of the NDC held at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Former President Mahama who had returned to the stadium at about 4:20 a.m. said the party, two years ago, started a re-organisation exercise which came to an end at the congress. He said the outcome of the election had brought finality to the party’s re-organisation drive.
Mr Mahama earlier told the delegates at the opening of the congress that six years of reckless and irresponsible management of the economy had rendered Ghanaians broken and struggling to survive.
"The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government has supervised the worst economic conditions in several decades and brought to Ghanaians hardship," he stated.
He, however, asked Ghanaians not to despair, adding that the country would rise to a new dawn.
“Let us not despair in this darkest hour and always say in every adversity, you will find opportunity. When one door closes, another is opened. Ghana will rise to a new dawn,” he emphasised.
The immediate past National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said party unity was non-negotiable, and that informed the theme of the congress: "Rallying for victory 2024! Ghana's hope."
“We need to be united even in the diversity in which we find ourselves," he said.