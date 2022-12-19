Kwesi Botchwey’s burial December 22

Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, who passed away last month, will be laid to rest in a private burial on Thursday, December 22.
The burial will be preceded by a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on the same day.
The state event, which begins at 9 a.m., is expected to be attended by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, former Presidents, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries in politics, the economic community and academia,as well as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Death Prof Kwesi Botchwey, former Finance Minister dies at 78
Before his demise, Prof. Botchwey was a member of the Council of Elders of the NDC.
He passed away in the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022 while receiving medical treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Profile
A well-respected economist and governance expert, Prof.Botchwey was the longest-serving Finance Minister in Ghana, having served in that position as Secretary for Finance in the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military government from 1982 to January 6, 1993, having been appointed by the late Jerry John Rawlings to assist in stabilising Ghana's economy.
He continued as Finance Minister from January 7, 1993 when Ghana returned to democratic governance and served till 1995, when his then deputy, Kwame Peprah,succeeded him.
Notable assignments he undertook after his stint as Finance Minister were advisor to the World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report, member and Chairman of the IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility, advisor to the UNDP’s UN Special Initiative on Africa and advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).
He taught at the University of Zambia,the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the
University of Ghana.
Education
An old student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School,Accra,Prof.Botchwey earned a Ph.D from the University of Michigan Law School,having initially studied for an LL.B from the University of Ghana and an LL.M from the Yale Law School.