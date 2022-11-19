Prof Kwesi Botchwey, former Finance Minister dies at 78

Professor Kwesi Botchwey, a former Minister of Finance has died at 78.
He died on Saturday morning, November 19, 2022.
He was receiving medical treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, where he passed on Saturday morning, according to family sources.
Prof Botchwey is the longest serving Finance Minister in Ghana having served in that position as Secretary for Finance during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military government from 1982 to January 6, 1993.
He was appointed by the late Jerry John Rawlings to assist in stabilising Ghana's collapsed economy from 1982 to 1993.
He continued as Finance Minister from January 7, 1993 when Ghana returned to democratic governance and served till 1995 before his then deputy, Kwame Peprah took over from him.
The former government official was a Professor of Practice in Development Economics at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University.
He received his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School in Ghana.
Prof Botchwey held an LL.B. from the University of Ghana, LL.M from Yale Law School, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.
He taught at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the University of Ghana.
He was on September 3, 1944 and was a member of the Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).