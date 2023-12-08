NPP bans campaigning in constituencies with sitting MPs

Daily Graphic Politics Dec - 08 - 2023 , 07:55

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has banned all forms of campaigning in constituencies it has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) until nominations for parliamentary primaries are open.

The party is set to open nominations in those constituencies from Wednesday, December 20, 2023 and close on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Consequently, the party has banned all prospective aspiring parliamentary candidates and their supporters from engaging with polling station executives and organising all forms of activities or programmes in these constituencies.

It also said the date for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries in these constituencies has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 27, 2024, instead of January 20, 2023, announced earlier by the party.

A statement signed and issued yesterday by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the ban on campaigning in the constituencies with incumbent MPs of the party was part of the resolutions passed at the National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held last Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Sanctions

The party said it shall impose stringent sanctions on any member found to have violated the ban, adding that detailed guidelines for the parliamentary primaries will be published in due course.

It reminded and encouraged party members to fulfil their membership dues obligations under Article 3 of the party constitution.

“The leadership of the party reiterates its commitment to free, fair and transparent parliamentary primaries and counts on the support of all stakeholders,” the statement assured.

It said the National Council also granted the flag bearer of the party an extended period to undertake broader stakeholder consultations and engagements aligned with Article 13(3) (2) of the party’s constitution before nominating a running mate.

Recall

The NPP last Saturday held elections in constituencies it has no sitting MPs, often referred to as orphan constituencies.

The parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs on January 27, next year will bring to an end the internal elections of the party’s parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.