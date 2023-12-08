NDC builds capacity of communicators on 24-hour economy policy

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Dec - 08 - 2023 , 07:43

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a training and sensitisation workshop for communicators of the party in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, to equip them with a comprehensive understanding of the party’s key policy initiatives.

It was aimed at equipping the party’s spokespersons with in-depth knowledge and insights into its major policy proposals, especially the 24-hour economy policy espoused by former President and flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama.

The workshop was organised by the NDC Volta Region Communications office, and the participants were taken through the 24-hour economy policy details, effective communication strategies and how to respond to public queries.

Rationale

Speaking at the training programme in Ho, the NDC Volta Regional Communications Officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, explained that because the 24-hour economy policy would be central to the NDC's campaign in the upcoming general election it was crucial for party communicators in the region to be equipped to explain it to the electorate.

He said the training was also intended to win the hearts and minds of citizens who, on a daily basis, listen to and watch political discourses on both radio and television within the regional capital in order to engender deeper understanding rather than controversy on the policy being championed by Mr Mahama.

“The policy will undoubtedly create jobs for the teeming youth, strengthen our domestic currency, reduce inflation and interest rates as well as provide tax reliefs and other appealing incentives to businesses and companies that will subscribe to the transformative policy,” Mr Agbleze said.

That, he said, also underscored the NDC's commitment to fostering effective communication and engagement with the public.