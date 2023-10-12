Odododiodio NDC parliamentary primary: Nii Lantey Vanderpuye bows out

Oct - 12 - 2023

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has bowed out of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Odododiodio parliamentary race.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He has been in Parliament since January 7, 2013 but did not file to re-contest the seat in the NDC parliamentary primary.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday (Oct 11), the Chairman of the NDC Election Committee in the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Adjebu Lamptey said three aspirants have filed for the contest scheduled for October 31, 2023.

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, born June 11, 1965 is a former Sports Minister and the current Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency.

He was elected as MP during the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party.

Between 1990 and 2004, he worked at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation where he became the Deputy Head of Sports.

Between 2005 and 2008, he was the Head of Sports at Network Broadcasting Limited.

He is an alumnus of Bechem Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast. He holds a Master's degree in Governance & Leadership) from GIMPA and a B.A. in English, Philosophy, and Classics from the University of Ghana.

