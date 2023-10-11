Nunoo Mensah and Nyaho Tamakloe addresses press conference on perceived corruption among public officials

Kezai Asantewaa Osei Politics Oct - 11 - 2023 , 19:03

Two statesmen, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo Mensah (retd), have expressed worry over what they say was an increasing level of corruption, particularly among political office holders in Ghana.

For Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, Ghana had been riddled with corruption, and he accused ministers serving in the current Akufo-Addo administration of engaging in corruption and extravagant lifestyle.

He indicated that government officials were living ostentatious lifestyles and amassing unexplained wealth while the vast majority of the people wallowed in poverty without any gainful employment.

Watch the press conference in the video attached below



State of Ghana

Speaking on the topic “The State of Ghana” alongside Brig. Gen. Nunoo Mensah, a former National Security Advisor, at the press conference in Accra on Wednesday (Oct 11), the two statesmen said the current development could negatively affect the security of the nation if not addressed.

They expressed worry over the level of tribalism, nepotism and parochial interest, especially under the current government.

“How do ministers hoard cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars and live extravagantly and expect our youth who remain largely without meaningful employment to be satisfied,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

They noted that good governance, anti-ethnocentrism, honesty, probity and accountability, anti-corruption and integrity of the political leadership was imperative for the country’s success.

“Ideally, we should be happy about the recent democracy we are enjoying. However, the experience of Brig. Gen Nunoo Mensah and myself, Captain Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, in the dark days of this dear country of ours gives us a cause to worry about. In fact, in the old days of arms, we didn’t sleep soundly at night,” he said.