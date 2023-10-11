Bawumia’s refusal to react to numerous attacks exhibits good leadership - Kwamena Duncan

As part of the political campaign towards the November 4 presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, seen by many as the leading candidate has come under numerous political attacks, according to Kwamena Duncan, a former Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But in all this, the Vice President and his spokesperson have not reacted and responded to the political attacks.

This is what Kwamena Duncan, also a former Central Regional Minister is commending and says it shows a sign and mark of a good leader.

The Vice President has rather chosen to concentrate on his duties and his campaign of meeting NPP delegates who will be selecting the next flagbearer on November 4, 2023, Duncan said.

Those in the race in addition to Dr Bawumia are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh.

Kennedy Agyapong for instance on his part has taken his campaign a notch higher touching base with all facets and the nooks of cranny of the country interacting and meeting delegates.

He pulled a surprise when he came second in the special delegates conference, which in August 2023 selected five aspirants out of the initial 10.

To Kwamena Duncan, the attitude of Dr Bawumia of not reacting to the attacks was commendable and this is what delegates should consider and elect him as the flagbearer of the NPP.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kookrokoo morning show on Wednesday, monitored by Graphic Online, Kwamena Duncan said Bawumia unlike other flagbearer aspirants, realizes the need not to use the internal elections to attack NPP members unnecessarily.

Joined by Allotey Jacobs, another panel member on the show in commending Dr Bawumia, Duncan said but for the fact that he was nearing pension, he would have given birth to a boy and named him “Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia”.

Profile of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

