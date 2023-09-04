Minority street protest against BoG governor suspended

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 04 - 2023 , 17:06

The Minority in Parliament has suspended Tuesday’s street protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The decision to suspend the protest follows an injunction by the police as the police is asking the Minority to change the route of the street protest.

The case came up Monday but the High Court in Accra has adjourned the case to Friday for a determination.

The police had raised security concerns, over the route chosen by the Minority especially at the Bank of Ghana frontage in Accra.

Lawyers for the Minority had raised preliminary legal objections against the Greater Accra Regional Police Command’s injunction application.

According to the lawyers, on the face of the motion paper the application was irregular and should be struck out by the court.

The lead counsel, Godwin Edudzie Tamekloe contended that the signing of the motion paper by Superintendent of Police, Mr Sylvester Asare offends sections 19(a) of the state proceedings act and same ought to be struck out as defective.

Superintendent Asare while opposing the preliminary objection said, the application before the court is competent and should be heard.

He prayed the court to reject the request and hear the application seeking to injunct the minority from holding the street protest.

According to him, per Article 88(5) of the 1992 Constitution and the State Proceedings Act, it is only the Attorney General that can institute the instant action.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga said, “The court has not stopped us from demonstrating, and the court has not changed the route of the demonstration, and we have no intention to change the route of the demonstration”.

“We are appealing with those our supporters and those who have prepared themselves for this march to remain prepared because this march will happen, it will happen on the same route. It is only the date that will change after the court has given a ruling”.

Related articles:

Minority to go ahead with routes for BoG protest

Police spell out route for Minority protest against BoG governor