Police spell out route for Minority protest against BoG governor

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 25 - 2023 , 06:03

The Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed its readiness to provide the needed security to the Minority in Parliament to carry out its planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana on September 5, 2023.

The protest is set to take place at the Bank of Ghana Head Office, with the Minority aiming to voice their concerns about what they describe as the mismanagement of financial resources and the resulting economic implications.

The organisers of the protest had earlier proposed the route for the protest as follows: from the frontage of Parliament House, through the Osu cemetery traffic light, Ministry of Finance, High Court Complex, Kinbu — Makola — Rawlings Park — Opera Square — Bank of Ghana.

However, the police in a statement after a closed-door meeting with the Minority said it had drawn the attention of the organisers to the fact that using the selected routes for the demonstration might endanger public order and public safety, among others.

The statement, signed by the head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, said the organisers were to relocate the routes and destination of picketing in the interest of public order, public safety and running of essential services.

It said the Command received a notice of public protest from the office of the Minority Leader on August 21, 2023, informing the police of the Minority in Parliament’s intention to embark on a public protest to demand the resignation of the Governor, Deputy Governor and Board of Directors of the Bank Of Ghana, in collaboration with some others.



The statement indicated that the police upon receipt of the notice undertook a security assessment of the chosen routes and the destination for the picketing.

Following the security assessment, on 23rd August, 2023, the police requested the organisers to relocate the routes and destination of the picketing.

“The police are waiting to hear from the organisers to enable us to provide them the necessary security during the protest.”

The Police assured the public of its commitment to continue to deliver on its mandate as it works together with all stakeholders to deepen the democratic credentials of the country.