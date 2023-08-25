Suspend all activities towards Saturday’s election - NPP directs executives

Samuel Duodu Politics Aug - 25 - 2023 , 06:08

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all regional executives to suspend any planned programmes, including workshops, training, extended meetings, retreats, residential retreats or any events involving delegates until the conclusion of the Special Electoral College Election on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

It also reiterated that the entire electoral procedure has been entrusted to the Electoral Commission (EC), with the paramount responsibility of ensuring a transparent, fair and unfettered election.

A statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, on the protocol measures put in place for the election, reiterated that the exclusive oversight of security matters rested with the police, and access beyond security perimeters is restricted solely to duly accredited delegates, aspirants, committee members or their representatives, and agents of the aspirants.

Protocols

The committee, therefore, reminded delegates to carry their identification cards and to verify their names at the initial security checkpoint.

It further urged delegates to adhere to legal protocols including all electoral laws, regulations and rules for the election.

The committee emphasised that capturing images of cast ballots was strictly prohibited and constituted a breach of electoral regulations, which warranted punitive actions.

“It is essential to note that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offence.

We hereby serve notice that those who violate this provision shall be subject to legal repercussions in accordance with the law.

Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected,” the committee said.

“We wish to further emphasise that there will be no congress on the day of voting, and voting will be strictly walk-in,” it added.

In view of that, the committee said there would be no provision for a public address or occasion for any National Party Executive, government representative or regional executive to publicly address delegates on the day of the voting.

“We wish to reassure all relevant parties, including stakeholders, delegates, aspirants and the public that with these guidelines in place, no individual can decipher the voting preferences and patterns of specific voters after the voting process concludes.

This measure guarantees the integrity and confidentiality of the voting exercise,” it said.

Polls

Later in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Yamoah said the measures put in place by the committee are to ensure a peaceful, free, fair and transparent poll and called for cooperation between all stakeholders for a smooth process.

Mr Yamoah, on behalf of the committee, expressed appreciation to all aspirants, stakeholders and the public for their invaluable feedback and collaborative efforts throughout the process.

Background

The Special Electoral College election is to reduce the 10 presidential aspirants to five for the national conference on November 4, 2023, where the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 general election will be selected.

A total of 956 delegates are expected to vote to shortlist the five for the party’s presidential primary.