Vote buying: NPP to strictly enforce secret ballot rule, no mobile phones with cameras in polling booths

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 25 - 2023 , 09:55

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned that punitive actions will be taken against any delegate who will flout the election rules in Saturday’s Special delegates conference that is shortlisting five aspirants for the November flagbearer election of the party.

The party has therefore asked delegates not to attempt to capture images of cast ballots or publicly display cast ballots.

This means delegates will not be allowed to take mobile phones with cameras into the polling booth.

This is one of the main measures that the party was being strict on as part of efforts to help prevent vote buying.

Vote buying

There is a growing trend in political circles where voters flout the secret ballot rule and display their cast ballot or take photos of them to convince candidates that they really voted for them.

“We wish to emphasize that capturing images of cast ballots is strictly prohibited and constitutes a breach of electoral regulations, warranting punitive actions," the NPP said in a press statement issued on Thursday.

It is essential to note that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offense. We hereby serve notice that those who violate this provision shall be subjected to legal repercussions in accordance with the law. Delegates are thereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected”, a statement signed by the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah said.

In addition, there will be no provision for a public address or occasion for any National Party Executive, government representative, or regional executives to publicly address delegates on the day of voting.

About 900 NPP delegates will vote to reduce the 10 presidential aspirants to five on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The Special Electoral College will be a prelude to the national conference on November 4, 2023, where the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election will be selected.