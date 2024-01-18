Late judge’s residence not sold — Ministry

Jan - 18 - 2024

The Ministry of Works and Housing says “the current developments taking place at the official residence of the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau forms part of the Government Redevelopment Programme (GRP)” and that “there has been no such sale of the property”.

It said “the GRP, which dates as far back as 1992, has since its inception, been widely implemented by successive governments within the Greater Accra Region, specifically in Kanda, Cantonments, West Ridge and Roman Ridge”.

The ministry, through a statement, sought to refute an allegation that the said property had been appropriated by some state officials.

The allegation emanated from a video of a campaign in the Ashanti Region by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, during a meeting with delegates of Bantama where his brother, Raphael Agyapong is seeking to oust the current MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Minister of Works and Housing.

The statement said “on May 14, 2018, Cabinet approved a revised scheme regarding the GRP to include other neighborhoods such as Osu Ringway, Airport Residential Area and Labone.

“The GRP was necessitated by the need to find residential accommodation in Accra for the ever-growing number of public and civil servants.

“The programme is underpinned by the philosophy to optimise government's prime lands located within old run-down neighbourhoods of Accra and other major cities in the country,” the statement said.

It added that “for the avoidance of doubt, the said land has not been sold as it is mischievously being alleged and remains the property of the State.

The GRP is rather a cost-effective undertaking, which ultimately gives optimal benefit and ensures efficient use of government lands”.

Media personality

Meanwhile, media personality, Kwabena Asante, has denied discussing corruption-related matters that supposedly impugn the integrity of the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

This followed a viral video of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, questioning the integrity of the minister in a campaign in the Bantama Constituency.

Mr Agyapong has been campaigning for his brother, Raphael Agyapong, who is seeking to oust Mr Asenso-Boakye from the Bantama seat as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for internal parliamentary primaries.

In comments that imputed impropriety to the actions of Mr Asenso-Boakye, Mr Kennedy Agyapong mentions the Adom FM morning show host as someone who could corroborate his story.

Denial

But Mr Asante denied knowledge of any such acts.

“My attention has been drawn to a video recording in which the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is seen alleging corruption against Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama.

“The said video captures Hon. Agyapong in a campaign meeting with delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Bantama Constituency to solicit support for his brother in the upcoming parliamentary primary of the party.

“Hon. Ken Agyapong, in the video, alleges that Hon. Asenso-Boakye was demanding bribes from foreigners during his tenure as a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House.

He further claimed that if the delegates doubted his story, they could ask me, Kwabena Asante of Adom FM, for confirmation, creating the impression that I knew about the story or had been a witness to the allegations he was levelling against Hon. Asenso-Boakye.

“I would like to state categorically that I have not met or spoken to Hon. Agyapong on anything relating to corruption involving Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye.

As a matter of fact, I am not aware of any attempt by the former Deputy Chief of Staff to solicit bribes from any foreigner(s).

“The public is advised to disregard any such allegation from the Assin Central MP in which my name is mentioned,” Mr Asante stated in a statement.