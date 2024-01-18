Ofoase-Ayirebi needs new candidate to help break the ‘8’ — Osei-Gyamerah

Joshua Bediako Koomson Politics Jan - 18 - 2024 , 07:05

A former National Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Workers' Union and a farmer, Maxwell Osei-Gyamerah, has expressed the hope that he will be the next parliamentary candidate to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in this year’s general election.

He is one of three people who have successfully gone through the process to contest the party’s primaries in the constituency with the sitting MP on January 27.

Lack of leadership

Mr Osei-Gyamerah and Eric Owusu-Mensah are challenging the incumbent MP, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Osei-Gyamerah said in the past few years, the party had been unpopular within the constituency due to a lack of leadership, thus it would be in the interest of the party and its dream of breaking the ‘8’ to have a new face as parliamentary candidate.

“Indeed, if the NPP wants to break the ‘8’, there was the need to change the MP to bring about new excitement among the youth and NPP supporters.

As a grassroot person, my human relationship is a great asset for the party to leverage to enable NPP to maximise its votes to break the ‘8’,” he stated.

Vision

Although the constituency was predominantly farmers, he said there was no major market day for the farmers to sell their produce.

In consultation with the chiefs and people, Mr Osei-Gyamerah said he would lead to introduce a major market day for the district to enable the farmers to sell their produce.

Again, he said he had registered over 100 businesses for the youth who were in trade and vocation to help boost the local economy for wealth and job creation.

“I intend to build the human capital of the youth to enable them to be self-sufficient financially.

Education, undoubtedly, is key. I will continue to support brilliant needy students to enable them to realise their dreams,” he stated.