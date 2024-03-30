Next article: Mahama pledges to appoint youngest cabinet in Ghana’s history if elected

NPP to hold Ejisu parliament primary on April 13

Gertrude Ankah Politics Mar - 30 - 2024 , 10:26

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the timeline to hold the parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency in relation to the upcoming by-election.

The party said parliamentary primary will be held on Saturday April 13, 2024.

The parliamentary primary follows the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr John Kumah who died on March 7, 2024, at age 45 after a short illness.

A press release signed by the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong on March 29, 2024, said, opening of nominations will commence on Tuesday April 2 and close on Thursday April 4, 2023.

“An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate(APC) shall procure nomination forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GHc3,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquaters, Accra.

"To successfully file the nomination, an APC shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc35, 000.00) in Bankers Draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquaters, Accra", the statement from the party stated.

John Kumah was hard working, truthful — Akufo-Addo

The release also added that women, youth and Persons With Disabilities(PWDs) who want to aspire to a higher political office will enjoy a 50 percent rebate on the filing fees.

"This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of seventeen thousand and five hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC17,500.00).

"For the avoidance of doubt, a youth is a person whose age is between 18 and 40 years" the statement explained.

