VP Bawumia leads NPP delegation to John Kumah's 'one-week' observation

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 28 - 2024 , 17:36

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, led a powerful NPP delegation to Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for the One Week observation of former MP for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

The Ejisu MP passed away recently, and the customary One Week observation was held in his hometown, Onwe, in the Ejisu Constituency.

Thousands of mourners from the region and beyond stormed his hometown for the traditional one-week remembrance, which precedes the main funeral.

As news spread of Dr. Bawumia's arrival, scores of people rushed out to catch a glimpse of him, and many others led him in a slow procession from the main street to the funeral ground, amidst chants of his name.

Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by his wife, Samira, went around to exchange pleasantries with dignitaries, including traditional rulers.

It was an emotional moment when the Vice President reached the dais reserved for family members of the deceased, including his mother and wife.

Dr. Bawumia gave the late MP's mother, who was in uncontrollable tears, an embrace before moving on to other members of the family.

The Vice President's delegation included the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, NPP National Chairman Steven Ntim, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frempong, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, MPs, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, and a number of government appointees.