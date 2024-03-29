Hope in a Container: MP's donation transforms healthcare in Mamprugu Moagduri District

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 29 - 2024 , 19:54

In an inspiring act of generosity and collaboration, the Member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori and Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has initiated a groundbreaking healthcare project set to revolutionize services in the Mamprugu Moagduri District.

Teaming up with Supplies Overseas International (SOS) in the USA, the MP orchestrated the donation of a substantial 40-foot container filled with crucial medical equipment.

Accompanied by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Abu Adams, alongside traditional leaders and local officials, the MP ceremoniously presented the donation to the District Health Directorate. This significant contribution is earmarked for distribution to hospitals and health centers throughout the district.

Inside the container lies a wealth of medical supplies, ranging from cutting-edge equipment to everyday essentials. The donation includes diagnostic tools, anaesthesia machines, and life-saving apparatus, promising a significant boost to the district's healthcare capabilities.

"This donation underscores the power of collaboration and compassion," expressed the MP. "By working together, we are not only enhancing healthcare provision but also fortifying the unity of our community. It's a tangible manifestation of our collective potential for positive change."

Dr. Suleimana Abdul Rauf, the District Health Director, emphasized the far-reaching impact of the donated equipment. "These medical supplies will not only benefit the residents of Mamprugu Moagduri District but will also extend to neighboring districts and beyond," he stated. "With improved access to quality healthcare, our community can anticipate a brighter and healthier future. Some of these machines will mark their inaugural use in this district, highlighting the transformative nature of this donation."

In a gesture of deep appreciation and solidarity, the Mamprugu Moagduri District, through its DCE and traditional leaders, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Supplies Overseas International (SOS), and all contributors involved in realizing this impactful donation.