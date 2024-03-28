Next article: NPP running mate: Chief of Staff suitable, but decision rests with flag bearer — University Don

Vice-President Bawumia donates 100 laptops to KNUST

Chris Nunoo Politics Mar - 28 - 2024 , 15:46

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated 100 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Spokesperson for the Vice- President, Dr Gideon Boako who presented the items, said it was in fulfillment of a personal pledge Dr Bawumia made to the university at its 57th congregation.

The Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson and the Registrar of the university on behalf of the school, received the laptops.