John Kumah was hard working, truthful — Akufo-Addo

Donald Ato Dapatem Mar - 23 - 2024 , 09:16

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late John Kumah as one of the vibrant, hard-working and truthful young men of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a bright future.

“I realised that judging from the way he speaks, comports himself and his truthfulness. He had a very bright future in Ghanaian politics. I saw him as one of those young men who would look after the party after some of us have left,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking when the family of the late John Kumah, led by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, officially informed him about the demise of the legislator and also briefed him about the funeral arrangements at the Jubilee House in Accra.

A feeling of sadness engulfed the entire meeting room as the President, the Chief of Staff, other officials at the Presidency and the bereaved family were all in a sombre mood with some of them shedding tears.

The family spokesperson, Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, presented drinks in line with tradition.

Dedication

President Akufo-Addo traced John Kumah’s hard work, dedication and commitment to the party when he (President Akufo-Addo) became the leader of the party and eventually, the President of the Republic, saying “John Kumah helped me a lot”.

He spoke about his work as former Chief Executive of NEIP, and said, “he did it to my utmost satisfaction, so in my second term, I decided to promote him to the position of Deputy Minister of Finance”.

The President said the information he had received from the constituency was that the late Dr Kumah constantly interacted with the electorate and worked hard for them while exhibiting a great sense of respect for elders in the community.

Sad moment

President Akufo-Addo further described Dr Kumah’s death as something “difficult to understand”, and added that it was the will of God and He designs when each one will be called.

He said the death was a great loss to the wife and children, the family, the party and the country, and gave an assurance that the government would give him a befitting burial.

The President said although the death was bitter, “Our faith is still in God who understands all the happenings”.

“We should also understand that just as Kumah is gone, that is how God will call all of us at the appointed time”.

He expressed his condolences to the family and promised to be at the one-week observance on March 28, 2024.