Previous article: AG did no wrong not notifying lawyers of Dafeamekpor on expedited hearing – Mahama Ayariga

Election 2024: NDC to deploy youth to police polling stations

Gertrude Ankah Politics Mar - 30 - 2024 , 11:46

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says in its quest to achieve a free and fair elections at the December 7 polls, the party will deploy its youth as agents to police the various polling stations across the country.

He has therefore called on the youth in the party to participate in an upcoming electoral training in preparation for the December polls.

He made the call at the unveiling of the party’s National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign Office on Friday, March 29, 2024.

He stressed that the vigilance of the youth wing of the party is important to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

He therefore called on NDC youths to help police their various polling stations come December 7, 2024.

Mr Mahama noted that the party’s campaign effort will be in vain if they are unable to secure victory in the elections.

“If we don't police the polls, the objectives that we set ourselves will not happen. So we must work closely with the elections directorate” he stated.

“As many young people as possible must offer to become party agents, you must be trained to be party agents, at your polling station.

"We might have to move you from your polling station to other polling stations in order to beef up our presence in those areas”, he explained.

He added that all Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) members and alumina will become an army to ensure that nothing goes wrong in any of the polling stations across the country.

The move, according to former president Mahama is to ensue victory for the party in the 2024 elections.