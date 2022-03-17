Gabby proposes national debate on going back to IMF or relying on E-levy

BY: Graphic.com.gh
Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a senior partner at Africa Legal Associates is proposing a national debate on whether Ghana should go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or rely on the propossed Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).

In a tweet Thursday, Mr Otchere-Darko said the year "2022 began without the usual US$3billion injection of Eurobond cash.

He wrote that the government's post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme is hinging partly on the E-levy, which Parliament may not approve.

On that note, he proposed a national debate on whether or not Ghana should go to the IMF or rely on the E-levy or take up both or none.

He concluded his tweet with, "Tough decisions confront Ghana."

