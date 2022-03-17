Gabby proposes national debate on going back to IMF or relying on E-levy

Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a senior partner at Africa Legal Associates is proposing a national debate on whether Ghana should go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or rely on the propossed Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).
In a tweet Thursday, Mr Otchere-Darko said the year "2022 began without the usual US$3billion injection of Eurobond cash.
He wrote that the government's post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme is hinging partly on the E-levy, which Parliament may not approve.
On that note, he proposed a national debate on whether or not Ghana should go to the IMF or rely on the E-levy or take up both or none.
He concluded his tweet with, "Tough decisions confront Ghana."
"There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana."
2022 began without the usual $3bn injection of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-levy which Parliament may not even OK. There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 17, 2022