Dr Akoto to address African Agriculture Forum in Turkey

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:51

A flag bearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party and immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has been invited as the special guest of honour for the African Agriculture, Food and Industry Forum in Istanbul and Tekirdağ, in Turkey.

The event organised by the African Investors Council (AIC) would be held from Sunday, June 5, 2023 to Friday, June 10, 2023.

The Agriculture Economist, who has worked in the United Nations system for over 18 years, is expected to address captains of Turkish Agribusiness industries on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the forum.

A statement issued by Dr Akoto's office said his invitation to the event was spurred by his deep knowledge and vast experience in the field of agriculture as an Economist, industry player and policy expert.

Forum

The world business and cooperation forum gathers various sectors and institutions working for the development, modernisation and technification of agriculture, textiles, agribusiness and renewable energies, food and livestock farming, construction and infrastructure.

It offers a platform for captains of agribusiness industries to meet and exchange ideas with Turkey’s largest agricultural producers and investors.

AIC’s mission is to bring together companies and entrepreneurs with the common goal of being a pioneer for the development of the African continent in the fields of sustainable and innovative agriculture and food, within a cooperative of professionals from all over the world.

A statement issued by the organisers said the council's objective was to connect the various public and private actors in order to share their experiences, knowledge and investment opportunities for the continent.

"Turkey and Africa have a long history of encounters, dialogue and peace for centuries.

We hope that this Summit will further strengthen these ties and create economic opportunities for both sides," it added.