Prof. Twumasi to contest NPP primary in Ahafo Ano South West

Kwame Larweh Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:56

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi has said he has more to offer the inhabitants of Ahafo Ano South West Constituency in the Ashanti Region as he declares his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

He believes that as an indigene who spent majority of his childhood and youthful years in the constituency, he understands the needs of the people better than anyone else.

“I was born and bred in Ahafo Ano South West and I know the people there and what they do and what they lack, I promise to deliver and shall contest in the primary come next year when nominations open,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

The 48-year-old biochemist from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has held several positions in the NPP, including research and communications officer, convener and an organising secretary.

He told the Daily Graphic that he would bring development to the district if he should win the primary and was elected as the Member of Parliament.

“Ahafo Ano South West like any other constituency is lacking in basic amenities such as food, water, electricity, including good roads and I will address these issues when I win the primaries and become their MP,” he noted.

He stressed that with his experience in administration in the various fields of endeavour, he stood a better chance to appreciate and understand the needs of the people.

“Some of the most pressing needs of the people are potable water, the lack of good roads, access to farms, access to electricity and jobs, I hope to marshall the inhabitants and work together with them to solve these problems,” he stated.