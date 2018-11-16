Churches urged not to engage in partisan politics

The Current
Deimo and Apostle General of the Church of Christ (Spiritual Movement), Most Rev. Dr Daniel Markin, has underscored the need for churches not to engage in partisan politics .
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
“If as a church we wish for the failure of our leaders because we are in opposing political parties, the country suffers, development is stifled and the kind of growth and increases we wish to see would not be possible,” he stated.
Most Rev.
He said Christians had the liberty of belonging to any political party of their choice, adding that after the elections and a leader was elected from any party, partisanship must be put aside and leaders must be supported.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The celebration which had dignitaries and church members from all over the country in attendance was on the theme: “Celebrating God’s Abundant Grace and Mercy.”
Sermon
In a sermon, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, urged Christians to live above reproach through the pursuance of biblical principles.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said in a country with a majority of Christians it was worrying that crime rate was always on the increase, saying that was because the Christians were not dedicated to the service of God.
“In spite of having a large Christian base in Ghana, the police and other security services still have a hard time controlling crime which is really bad because Christians have to show exemplary characters,” he said.
Most Rev. Prof. Asante commended the leadership of the Church of Christ (Spiritual Movement) for their commitment to giving back to the society through the building of schools and hospitals.
He said that was what was expected of churches and Christians in the country, saying: “We are blessed by God as Christians so as to bring holistic healing to the nation as a church.”
Integrity
In a speech read on his behalf, former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings admonished religious leaders to pursue religious principles that enjoined them to live a life of integrity.
He said the leaders must be examples to their followers
“The development we seek as a nation will
The Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, admonished Christians to lead lives worthy of emulation, adding that the lives of Christians must reflect the character of godly people.
The event was climaxed with the cutting of the anniversary cake and performances from renowned gospel musicians, Akosua Agyapong and Tagoe Sisters.