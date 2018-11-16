300 policemen deployed for NDC congress

The Accra Regional Police is to deploy a total of 300 police personnel to beef up security at the upcoming national congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra
.
This was made known by the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)
“We will provide the needed security to combat any unforeseen circumstance. We will have police personnel to police around and in the trade fair,” he said.
Congress
About 15,000 people from across the country, made up of 9,350 delegates and 5,650 observers, are expected to throng the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to elect the national executives.
It is expected that two former presidents, Jerry John Rawlings
Traffic control
DCOP Adusei Sarpong said the police would provide adequate security for the delegates and other personalities at the
Personnel of the MTTD, he said, would be deployed at strategic points to direct traffic while plain-clothes and uniformed personnel would also be deployed to gather intelligence for the purposes of providing security.
“We will ensure that the
The police are collaborating with the NDC’s security committee to ensure a peaceful and violent free congress.
Number of candidates
In all, 89 candidates are contesting for this year’s national executive elections, out of which 65 would contest for 10 positions on Saturday, November 17, 2018.
The remaining 24 had earlier taken part in the women’s and youth conference that had already been decided.
The positions to be contested for on Saturday are national chairman, vice-chairman, general secretary, deputy general secretary, national