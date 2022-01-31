Auditor General’s accounts to be audited

Parliament has constituted a four-member ad hoc committee for the recommendation of an auditor to audit and report on the accounts of the Office of the Auditor General.
This followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.Follow @Graphicgh
The committee
The committee is chaired by Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, and Deputy Minority Leader.
Other members are Dr Festus Awuah Kwofi, MP for Upper Denkyira East; Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nyiaeso, and Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, MP for Navrongo Central.
The committee was constituted during proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, a day after it reconvened.
In moving the motion, the Majority Leader, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said it was in accordance with (Article 187[15]) of the 1992 Constitution which says that Parliament shall appoint an auditor to audit and report on the accounts of the Auditor-General’s Office.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Mr Avedzi, being a senior and long-standing member and member of the leadership of the House, would work to ensure Parliament fulfilled that constitutional requirement.
The decision to move the motion and the setting up of the ad hoc committee was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, who is also MP for Tamale South.
He said Mr Avedzi, who is also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, with his worth of experience, would do a thorough job and report back to the House.
The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, later asked for a voice vote which the "YES" had and subsequently adopted the motion for the House to appoint an auditor to audit the accounts of the Auditor General as a constitutional requirement and part of Parliament's oversight responsibility.