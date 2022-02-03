Atta Mills Memorial Heritage launched

An initiative to immortalise the persona and legacy of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills has been launched in Accra.
Known as the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, the initiative, which seeks to honour the legacy of Prof. Mills as one of Ghana’s most reputable Presidents, was put together by a group of academics, friends, family members and former government appointees who served under his presidency.Follow @Graphicgh
The event was held at the Cedi Conference Hall at the University of Ghana on the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on”.
It brought together high-profile dignitaries, including former President John Mahama and representatives of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Also present at the event were family members and leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party on whose ticket the late Prof. Mills became President.
While highlighting the qualities the late President exuded, the memorial heritage will also bring his values to light, embodying his selfless ideals, commendable leadership and unyielding integrity.
That, according to the founders of the initiative, would set the pace for all those who seek to be associated with the memorial heritage.
It will also focus on championing excellence in legal education to honour the 25-year commitment of the late President as a Law lecturer.
Board
The initiative has Mr Alex Segbefia as Chairman, with Ms Sherry Ayitey, Mr Samuel Atta Mills, Mr Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo as members.
The Chairman for the event, the Omanhen of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, said the exemplary life of the former President must guide present and future politicians to embrace integrity as part of public life.
Speakers at the event were Mr Kwame Pianim, Prof. Kofi Abotsi, Dr Esther Ofei Aboagye and Prof. Francis Dodoo.
Legacy
Touting the legacy of the late law professor, under whose presidency he served as Vice-President, former President Mahama said it was his belief that the launch of the Atta Mills Heritage, which was anchored on the late President’s values and principles and aimed at inspiring humanity, including the youth of Africa, for a better society, would further emphasise his legacy.
“Already, Prof.'s name is befittingly assigned to a significant number of national infrastructure across the country. They include the John Evans Atta Mills High Street in Accra and the FPSO John Evans Atta Mills, which extracts oil from the TEN fields,” he said.
Former President Mahama added that the Community Day Senior High School at Otuam, the first of the E-Block initiatives to be completed, was also named after the late former President.
He called on Ghanaians to uphold truth and integrity and the peaceful nature of Prof. Mills.
“Let us stay united, even in the face of adversity. Yes, we must endeavour to proceed in unity and truth. We must also strive to defend the cause of freedom. And we must fervently uphold the public cause to protect our democracy,” he said.
“Refreshingly, these attributes of the University of Ghana intersect harmoniously with President Mills’s personal values. His quest was for peace (Asomdwehene), excellence and integrity, transparency and accountability, commitment to the well-being of all Ghanaians and inclusivity. I am glad Heritage seeks to build on from where he left off in a non-partisan manner,” he said.
“The values were what made President Mills a true Ghanaian, as he embodied that ideal Ghanaians yearn for to collectively transform the country.
“Let his values lead us! Prof. Mills was such a moral and political colossus and there can be no limit put on the vehicles and instruments that eulogise and ingrain his memory and history in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians,” he added.
Political colours
Mr Pianim said Ghanaian politicians must emulate the exemplary life of the late Prof. Mills, who he said was a fair politician.
“He knew no political colours and was fair to the people on the other side,” he said.
Recounting personal encounters with the late President, Mr Pianim said since they met at Achimota School when they were both teenagers, he recognised the distinguished nature of Prof. Mills and acknowledged that the qualities that defined him didn’t change, even during his time in public service.
He said the late President had a deep dislike for corruption and recognised that it was the bane of the nation when he was in public service.