Change your ways - Pianim urges MPs

A seasoned economist, Mr Kwame Pianim, has stated that he will not refer to Members of Parliament (MPs) with the “Honourable” title unless they change their conduct in and outside the chamber of Parliament.
Speaking at the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage in Accra last Tuesday, Mr Pianim professed he had refused to call MPs ‘honourable’ due to the falling standards of the legislature and the unacceptable conduct of MPs.
The event was held at the Cedi Conference Hall at the University of Ghana on the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on.”
It brought together high-profile dignitaries including former President John Mahama, a representative of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and a representative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Also present at the event were family members and leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party on whose ticket Prof. J. E. A. Mills became President.
Justification
Mr Pianim said MPs must emulate the exemplary leadership of the late Prof. Mills, a selfless leader who played “fair” politics and remained true to his principles.
“He knew no political colours and was a fair politician. It is his kind that we need to develop our democracy,” he said.
Low standards
Mr Pianim explained that the current state of the country’s political scene was highly polarised and needed cool heads to prevent violence or disruptions.
“Look at the state of our politics; it is highly politicised and polarised and the leaders are terrified with a fear of the people they are supposed to lead, so you try to get two or three people you know to join you to try to talk to power and they will say ‘no we will be insulted’,” he said.
He said the country needed people who could move across the political divide and Prof. Mills was one of those people.
“Prof. Mills could definitely move across the political divide. So, we need the Prof. Mills character today more than ever, the man of peace and of courage,” he said.
Background
Mr Pianim's comments come after a series of altercations on the floor of Parliament by some MPs, notably the brawl that erupted at the last sitting of Parliament in 2021 when the House was debating the 2022 Budget.
There was also a similar incident in January last year when MPs converged to vote for a Speaker to oversee the work of Parliament.
Aside from that, the MPs have in recent times clashed during debates both in the chamber of Parliament and during interviews with the media at the foyer of the House.