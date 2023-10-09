Alan's exit disaster for NPP — Afriyie Akoto

Timothy Gobah Politics Oct - 09 - 2023 , 02:53

A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that the exit of even a polling station executive could pose a disaster for any given political party in any given election.

He has, therefore, advised the leadership of the NPP to work to ensure total unity before entering the 2024 general election.

Implicitly, the exit of Alan Kyerematen could mean a disaster for the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the 2024 general election, he said.

Alan's resignation, he noted, was "a disaster" for the NPP, adding "...you can't downplay it”.

“We are looking for numbers, and politics is about numbers.

So one person turning his back, for me, is a disaster.

We are all in this game together, and together we must fight and win.

That is my attitude,” he said.

Discussing his chances in the NPP presidential primary and related matters with the media in Accra on Thursday, October 5, 2023, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture said politics was about numbers and stressed that a free and fair November 4 presidential primary would keep the flock intact since no one would have any complaint to make.

Established candidate

Many of the candidates vying for the flag bearer position of the NPP have often criticised the leadership of the party that there is already an established candidate and delegates are being whipped to tow a certain line in favour of that candidate.

However, Dr Akoto disagrees and when asked about it, he noted that none of that existed in the NPP and said “For me, it really has to do with the conduct and making sure that there is a level playing field for all the candidate”.

The former two-term Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region further buttressed his point that if there should be any established candidate in the race, that should be the polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators.

“Who is more established than those at the grassroots?

They have more power to decide who should lead the NPP. T

hey are more than 200,000.

They are the kingmakers,” he underscored.

He was hopeful that the processes leading to the November 4 NPP primary would be peaceful and transparent for all the candidates to compete without any misgivings.

Dr Akoto, on Monday, October 2, announced the suspension of his campaign tour to the Ashanti Region following the demise of the former First Lady of the Republic, Theresa Kufuor, which sad event occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

At a press conference held in Kumasi, Dr Akoto said the suspension of his campaign tour was a sign of respect for the loss of the former First Lady.