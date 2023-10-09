Attack on UTV is a display of arrogance of power, indiscipline - Alan Kyerematen

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 09 - 2023 , 10:40

Presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says last Saturday's attack on UTV by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP was an indication of the “wanton display of arrogance of power and indiscipline” currently being experienced in Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen in a tweet on Sunday October 8, condemned the development saying it is a blatant violation of freedom of the media and free speech, which he noted are two fundamental principles enshrined in Ghana’s Constitution.

“Our Constitution, particularly Article 162, strongly safeguards the independence of the media, and vehemently opposes any interference or harassment based on editorial opinions, views, or content.”, he wrote.

Some NPP youth attacked the studios of UTV during a live broadcast last Saturday, October 7.

The hooligans stormed the studios, and disrupted the programme.

The police have already arrested 16 suspects involved in the incident.

The former Trade and Industry Minister commending the swift response of the police in addressing the incident, called for the immediate prosecution of all individuals involved, “as we must resoundingly convey that such actions have no place in our democratic society”.

He added that “It is of utmost importance that we protect and uphold the media's independence and hold those responsible for this attack accountable”.