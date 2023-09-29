Afriyie Akoto scales up campaign in Ashanti Region

Timothy Gobah Politics Sep - 29 - 2023 , 09:37

A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will next week take his Message of Hope to the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold, where he is expected to rally support for his flagbearership ambition, come November 4, 2023.

Dr Akoto will from Monday, October 2 to Tuesday, October 3, 2023, meet with specialised groups of delegates of the UP tradition at different locations in the region.

He will on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, scale up the interaction by meeting Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives at a forum to be held in Kumasi.

Home-coming

The forum will provide a platform for Dr Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, to further convince the delegates as the best candidate who can retain power for the party and address the myriad of welfare challenges confronting them.

The home-coming event will also afford the delegates the opportunity to ask Dr Akoto questions pertaining to the forward march of the party, especially at a time where unity in the party has been questioned by political analysts.

Dr Akoto will cap his Ashanti Regional tour with radio interviews on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6, 2023.

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture who is number three (3) on the ballot paper will then move to the Northern Region where he will hold a similar exercise. From the Northern Region he would visit the Bono, Ahafo,Eastern regions and finally to the Greater Accra region.

Meanwhile, his teams are on the grounds working tirelessly to ensure that he secures victory in the party’s flagbearership race.

The astute politician will on November 4, 2023, lock horns with three other candidates for the NPP presidential primary.

He placed 4th in the Special Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surprising many political pundits and pollsters.

Over 210,000 party delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the much-publicised November 4, 2023 presidential primary of the NPP.