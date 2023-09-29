VIDEO: Kennedy Agyapong claims Bawumia has promised vice presidential slot to 7 Ashanti Regional MPs

Kweku Zurek Politics Sep - 29 - 2023 , 16:17

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana, has alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised the vice presidential slot to seven Ashanti Regional MPs.

Mr. Agyapong made the claim in a radio interview with US-based Kings Radio on September 24, 2023.

He said that Dr. Bawumia becoming the party's flagbearer would likely lead the NPP into opposition.

"What they are doing in the Ashanti Region, 47 MPs have been intimidated, all because of one vice president position. They have promised 7 of the Ashanti regional MPs for the vice president's slots, and they are pushing everybody because they want the vice president position," Agyapong said.

He added: "One vice president, 17 people are contesting for the slot and because of that they have been blinded, they know they will lose, because how can the vice president beat Mahama?

"It is not possible upon all his utterances. Yet, because of greed and selfishness, they want us to go into opposition and I will resist that, I won't allow us to go into opposition."

Mr. Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.