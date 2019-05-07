World Bank grants $19.39 million to Ghana in reclaim mining destroyed areas

World Bank has approved $19.39 million for Ghana to help reclaim mining areas destroyed by activities of “Galamsey” operators.
The funds would be disbursed in rural communities where mining activities occurred.
The regions that have been named to benefit from the fund are the Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and the Western region.
The $19.39 million would be disbursed based on a two tranches of a grant and a loan of $9.89 million for artisanal small scale gold mining and forest land scape.
according to a report by City news desk report, a $9.50 million will be used to build private sector engagements in plantation activities in all the regions mentioned above.
The report states that financing operation will be fully consistent with the World Bank group goal to end extreme poverty and to promote shared prosperity with environmental, social and physical sustainability.
The goal is also aligned with the recent systematic countries diagnostic which prioritise the need for taking immediate measures including implementing the cocoa forest mosaic lands scape, control mitigation of artisanal mining and stopping deforestation and degradation.
According to the World Bank, the operation also aligns with the Ghana sustainable growth of development agenda which seek to achieve socio-economic transformation to create a significant number of quality jobs to these average incomes.