Asamankese: Angry residents attack firemen for arriving late at fire scene

There was total mayhem at Asamankese in the West Akim municipality of the Eastern Region when a team of fire service officers dispatched to douse a fire outbreak at Asamankese Kwawu Lane Market Stores were instead attacked by irate youth in the area.
The incident happened on Tuesday at about 7: 00 p.m.
The teaming youth are said to have descended on the fire personnel because they arrived late at the fire scene.
They smashed the windscreen of the Fire Service vehicle FS 438 from Kade and in the ensuing melee, injured one of the Community Protection Assistants ( CPA), Mr Seth Teye Wayo, who had accompanied the police to the scene.
A civilian, Richard Yirenkyi, 22, was also injured in the process.
The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh who made these known to Graphic Online later in an interview explained that the fire service tender in Asamankese was having a problem at the time of the outbreak so personnel from Kade, in the Kwaebibirem Municipality were invited to help.
“At the time the personnel got there, the people had managed to douse the fire and we suspect this may have infuriated them and caused them to behave in that manner. We are yet to effect any arrest but the issue will be investigated,” he stated.
Police attacks
Four police officers who got to the scene earlier after receiving the distress call were also attacked as soon as they arrived at the scene.
They were pelted with stones, sticks and other missiles, DSP Tetteh said.
The police team which visited the fire scene however, were armed with four AK 47 riffles and 40 rounds of ammunition dispersed the crowd by firing 25 rounds.
They were also followed by six CPAs and three detectives.
Despite the firing, the youth still managed to damage the bonnet of the police vehicle.