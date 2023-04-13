Wesley Grammar 1993 year group supports alma mater

Diana Mensah Apr - 13 - 2023 , 08:46

The members of 1993 year group of Wesley Grammar Senior High School have planted 30 Mahogany trees to mark 30 years of leaving the school.

The launch of the 30-year anniversary was also marked by a sod-cutting ceremony for a 20-bed sickbay for the school located in Dansoman, in Accra.

The year-long celebration is dubbed “Remembering our identity as Grammarians, 30 years on”.

The launcing ceremony, which was held at the school premises last Saturday, also saw the old students, numbering about 60, honouring the founder and past chairman of the year group, Charles Nii Amasah Kotey, with a citation for his volunteerism, commitment and selfless service to the association and the school.

Support

The Chairman of the 1993 year group, Peter Prince Quayson, said members chose the tree planting exercise to inclulcate in students the habit of planting trees in and around the school as well as their communities to help protect the environment.

He said the construction of the sickbay was estimated to cost GH¢300,000 and that it would contribute to the provision of quality health services to students.

“We identified the sick bay as one of the facilities that needed urgent attention and added planting of trees as part of the Green Ghana project,” the chairman of the year group said.

Mr Quayson said the initiative to construct a sickbay would go a long way to improve and respond to students’ health issues.

He assured the school that the association was keen on supporting its alma mater in any way possible to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Role models

A member of the 1993 group, Sally Amani Darko Attopee, who is also the Assistant Head of the St Mary’s Senior High School at Korle Bu, said members of the year group had positioned themselves to be role models for the young ones.

“Young people always look up to us, so whatever we are doing today, they will grow up and follow our steps,” she said.

Ms Attopee added that the initiatives taken were to show appreciation for the education and development the school provided them when they were young.

She also said the planting of trees would inculcate in the pupils the essence of preserving the green vegetation through the efforts made.

Appreciation

The Assistant Headmistress of the school, Domestic, Priscilla Amartey, commended the group for the gesture, pointing out that it would go to solve some of the critical needs of the school.

Mrs Amartey, however, noted the school was in high need of infrastructure such as dormitories, drainage facilities, streetlights, walkways, paintings and many others, adding that doors of the school were always open to all those capable of supporting it.

She also appealed to the public and all former students to come to the aid of the school.